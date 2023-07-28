Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $72.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.74.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after buying an additional 274,326 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

