Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Nuvera Communications Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

