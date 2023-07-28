NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
