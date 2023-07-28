NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

