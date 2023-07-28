NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

