Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $236.05 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

