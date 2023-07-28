Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

