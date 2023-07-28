Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.70. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

