O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $947.31.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $919.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $933.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $671.20 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

