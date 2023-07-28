Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 14,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 61,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$186.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.