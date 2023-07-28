Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.