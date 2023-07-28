Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY23 guidance at $1.30-1.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375,223.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

