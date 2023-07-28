Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

