Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.