Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 96,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$77.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

