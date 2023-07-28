Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Par Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

