PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

PAR stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.87.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $100.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

