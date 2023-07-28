Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 4%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

