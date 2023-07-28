Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 4%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.