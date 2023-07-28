Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.90. 3,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

