Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.
  • On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.
  • On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.