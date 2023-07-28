Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.