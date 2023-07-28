Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

