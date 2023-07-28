Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

