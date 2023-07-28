Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.86, but opened at $60.43. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 25,630 shares changing hands.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

