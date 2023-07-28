Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.77) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.14.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

