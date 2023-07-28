Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.77) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.14.
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
