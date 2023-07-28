PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price on the stock.

PBEE opened at GBX 77 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 7.03. PensionBee Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45.51 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.56, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, insider Romi Savova sold 49,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97), for a total value of £37,451.28 ($48,020.62). 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

