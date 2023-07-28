Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 21,600 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PVL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.40%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.