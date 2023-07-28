Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Given New GBX 223 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -513.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241 ($3.09).

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($94,627.52). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

