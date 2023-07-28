Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) PT Lowered to GBX 223 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Petershill Partners has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.01.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

