Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) PT Lowered to GBX 223 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Petershill Partners has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.01.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
