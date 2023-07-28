Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEYUF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 11.53%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.