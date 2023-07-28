Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEYUF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
