P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $7.95. P&F Industries shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 21,624 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

P&F Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.50.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

