Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 4,133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

