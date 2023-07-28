PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.67. Approximately 19,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 62,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

