Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

