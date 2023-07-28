Piper Sandler Increases Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $60.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

