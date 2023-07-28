Piper Sandler Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $925,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

