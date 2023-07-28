Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 0.3%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.89 ($3.21) and last traded at €2.91 ($3.23). 97,059 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.92 ($3.24).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.24.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire

(Get Free Report)

Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, North America, and internationally. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under the hood parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.