Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Approximately 181,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 635,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.27).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of £48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.13.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.