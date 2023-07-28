Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.55 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Polaris stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

