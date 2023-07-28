Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $381.90 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

