PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80. 37,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 80,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. PowerFleet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,830 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 799,384 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,024 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.