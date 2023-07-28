Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Trading Up 3.4%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 27,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 12,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

