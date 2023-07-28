Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Trading Up 3.4%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 27,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 12,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Powertap Hydrogen Capital
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.