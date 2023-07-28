PPL (PPL) to Release Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PPL Price Performance
PPL opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
