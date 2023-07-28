PPL (PPL) to Release Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.