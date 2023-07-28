Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Premier alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Premier by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Premier has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.91 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.