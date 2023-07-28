Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.
