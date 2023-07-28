Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Down 1%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.93 and last traded at $81.93. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

