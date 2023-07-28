Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.