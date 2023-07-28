Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

