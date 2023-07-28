Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as high as $19.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 2,794 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

