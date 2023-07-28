ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.84. 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 33,775.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

