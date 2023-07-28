Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.24 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Proto Labs stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 174,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

