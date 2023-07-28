PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading 6.7% Higher

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.88 and last traded at $118.88. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

