Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.74 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 6,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,385,172 shares in the company, valued at $151,044,306. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 6,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 over the last three months. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

