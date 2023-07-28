Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

MSFT opened at $330.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

